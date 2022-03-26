Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,338,000 after buying an additional 175,931 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,871,000 after buying an additional 170,768 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $197.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.40 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

