Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $908,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $463,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

XSLV stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

