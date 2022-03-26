Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $246.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

