Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

