Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.14.
Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.