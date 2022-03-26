AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

AUTO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

AUTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.