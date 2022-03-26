Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APR.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.33.
Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$568.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
