Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.33.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.70. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The company has a market cap of C$568.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.40.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

