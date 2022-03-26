Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Financial Comparison

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Autohome 3 4 2 0 1.89

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 101.45%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $45.32, suggesting a potential upside of 52.23%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Autohome.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and Autohome’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $150.46 million 19.79 -$36.17 million ($0.34) -84.97 Autohome $1.14 billion 3.34 $352.88 million $2.67 11.15

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.65, meaning that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -24.04% 18.77% 14.47% Autohome 29.63% 11.85% 9.46%

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

