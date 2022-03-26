AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.
AT&T stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,630,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
