AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

AT&T stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,630,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.