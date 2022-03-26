Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Position Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $103.64 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

