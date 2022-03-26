Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Issues Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.
ATHA stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $23.64.
ATHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
