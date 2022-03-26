Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Issues Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

ATHA stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

ATHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 254,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 173,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 110,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 5,351.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 67,434 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.