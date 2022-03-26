Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,759 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $85,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 47,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.92. 4,809,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

