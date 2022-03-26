ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.45 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

