ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.45 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

