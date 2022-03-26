Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.04 on Friday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
