Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.04 on Friday. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

