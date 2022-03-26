Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Director Buys $4,500,014.40 in Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $36.14 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Cowen raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.