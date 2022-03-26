ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 565.4% in March

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 565.4% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.25) to GBX 2,280 ($30.02) in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.66) to GBX 3,040 ($40.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.44) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,628.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. ASOS has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

