Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.75

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.75 and traded as high as C$25.21. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at C$25.21, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.75.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.