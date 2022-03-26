Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $191.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed its industry in a year. The company is likely to continue benefiting from solid organic growth, which have been driving revenues. Sturdy performance across its Brokerage and Risk Management segments also bode well. The company expects organic revenues in Risk Management and Brokerage segment to be better than 2021 level. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. Its inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. Its solid performance is driving cash flow and helping it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses weigh on the company’s margin expansion. Also, high debt level induces higher interest expenses and low times interest earned concerns. Lower return on equity poses financial risk for the company.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.56.

AJG stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.83 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

