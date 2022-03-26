Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “
Shares of ARMP opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.13. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.49.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
