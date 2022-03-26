Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Shares of ARMP opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.13. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Armata Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 517.55% and a negative return on equity of 80.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

