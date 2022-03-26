Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Upgraded to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
ARIS opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $19.16.
