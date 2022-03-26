Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.17

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.17 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.91 ($0.05). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,534,984 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £43.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

