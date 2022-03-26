Argus Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $60.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Argus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BCE. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.64.

BCE stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. BCE has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after acquiring an additional 651,805 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

