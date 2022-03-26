Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

ARQT stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,926 shares of company stock worth $442,766. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 100,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

