ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.04

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.55. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 238,624 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

