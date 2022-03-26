ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 55960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

ARC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

