Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

APYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $213.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,461,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter worth $1,781,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

