APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) Short Interest Down 69.2% in March

APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APXIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Shares of NASDAQ APXIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. APx Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

