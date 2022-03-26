Aprea Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,675 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average daily volume of 1,140 call options.
Shares of APRE opened at $1.76 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.14.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
