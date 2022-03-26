AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of AppHarvest worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $604.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

