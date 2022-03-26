Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMEH. TheStreet cut Apollo Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 93,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 76.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 148,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

