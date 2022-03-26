Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMEH. TheStreet cut Apollo Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ AMEH opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 93,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 188.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 76.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 148,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
