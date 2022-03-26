APi Group (NYSE:APG) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after acquiring an additional 743,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,088,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,468 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,844 shares in the last quarter.

About APi Group (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.