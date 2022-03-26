ApeCoin Price Reaches $13.45 on Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for about $13.45 or 0.00030408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.53 or 0.07025221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.68 or 1.00022738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042850 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.