Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares valued at $3,076,206. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

