Apartment Income REIT Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares valued at $3,076,206. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

