ANTA Sports Products Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

