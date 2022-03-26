Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.43. 4,992,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.