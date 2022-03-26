Analysts Set Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) PT at $11.42

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

WEBR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 423,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. Weber has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

