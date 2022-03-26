Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) PT at $5,075.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

BKGFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Investec initiated coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,450 ($71.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($58.72) to GBX 4,700 ($61.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.