Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) PT at $5,075.00

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

BKGFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Investec initiated coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,450 ($71.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($58.72) to GBX 4,700 ($61.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.