Analysts Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT at $13.39

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,694 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares during the period. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 139,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

