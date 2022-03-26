Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) PT at $188.40

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 539,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.41. Celanese has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

