Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $178.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.39. 2,427,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $96.97 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.