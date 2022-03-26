Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $82.80

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,766,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,802,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,135,000 after buying an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.