Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Target Price at $45.70

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,694. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

