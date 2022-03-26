Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.80% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 75,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

