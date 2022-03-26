Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.34. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. Piper Sandler downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Wingstop by 224.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 1.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WING traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $108.81. 399,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $107.96 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

