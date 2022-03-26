Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will report $492.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.80 million to $498.60 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $535.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 2,122,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 77,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 691,379 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,108. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.