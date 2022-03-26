Analysts Expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to report sales of $174.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.92 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $401.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $402.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $558.82 million, with estimates ranging from $537.40 million to $575.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.