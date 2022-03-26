Analysts Expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maverix Metals.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 499,070 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 187,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth $780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $442,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMX remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. 161,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $734.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.