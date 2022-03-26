Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,831. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

